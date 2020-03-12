A shopping center at 2018 Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville will be house a Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pizzaville USA to Youngsville when construction is completed later this summer.
Sugar Point Shopping Center is being built by Derek Development Corp. of Lafayette and will be built in two phases with the first phase consisting of 8,000 square feet with three suites and the second phase adding another 16,000 square feet, said Janita H. LeBleu, associate broker with Derek Development.
Pizzavillle USA will be in Suite A and Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery will be in Suite B. Jeremy and Melanie Hoffpauir and Hollie and Matt Wofford are the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery franchise owners according to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.
Developers are working to secure a tenant for the third suite. The second phase has drawn interest from a hair salon, gift shop and women's clothing boutique, LeBleu said.
Acadiana Business Today: Coronavirus and Louisiana: 13 confirmed cases, empty stadiums; Josh Guillory, downtown officials, business owners spar over EDD
After Tuesday's late night announcement of six confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana, what followed Wednesday was a steady stream of sporti…
Mayor-President Josh Guillory repeated his opposition to economic development districts during a breakfast event Wednesday with Downtown Devel…
The spring season of Downtown Alive will kick off Friday as planned with extra sanitation measures in an attempt to protect attendees from the…
The Central St. Landry Economic Development District and other agencies in St. Landry Parish have taken over maintenance of the median along I…
Shopping center in Youngsville to house Great American Cookie Co., Marble Slab Creamery, Pizzaville USA
A shopping center at 2018 Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville will be house a Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pizzaville U…