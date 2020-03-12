A shopping center at 2018 Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville will be house a Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pizzaville USA to Youngsville when construction is completed later this summer.

Sugar Point Shopping Center is being built by Derek Development Corp. of Lafayette and will be built in two phases with the first phase consisting of 8,000 square feet with three suites and the second phase adding another 16,000 square feet, said Janita H. LeBleu, associate broker with Derek Development.

Pizzavillle USA will be in Suite A and Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery will be in Suite B. Jeremy and Melanie Hoffpauir and Hollie and Matt Wofford are the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery franchise owners according to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

Developers are working to secure a tenant for the third suite. The second phase has drawn interest from a hair salon, gift shop and women's clothing boutique, LeBleu said.