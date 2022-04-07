Lafayette-based tech company SchoolMint has completed its acquisition of Enrollhand, which provides marketing solutions for education customers.
The merger positions the combined companies to further innovate and expand the impact of Strategic Enrollment Management in K-12 schools, said SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald. SEM helps schools, districts and programs strengthen and stabilize their year-over-year enrollment health by eliminating barriers to find best-fit schools/options and helps to create positive classroom environments.
Enrollhand has offices in New York, California, London and Athens, Greece.
“Our customers know that increasing enrollment begins by attracting parents, families, and educators to their schools, districts, or programs. Enrollhand’s proven solution helps us expand our capabilities and provide highly personalized and effective branding and marketing solutions that have historically been either unavailable to education customers and/ or only available via generic marketing agencies with generic templates. We are especially excited to pair Enrollhand with our newly launched Engage platform which truly brings an unbeatable combination of capabilities and tools together into a single, streamlined solution that is proven to increase enrollments.”
SchoolMint, which recently announced its move to an old warehouse owned by the Lafayette Public Financing Authority at 319 N. Monroe St., last month launched SchoolMint Engage, which it says will increase enrollment through digital marketing by using a customized enrollment microsite, SEO services and online reputation management. It also includes search marketing and social media advertising.