Three of the last six Sears stores in Louisiana are set to close.
Hometown stores in Eunice, Mansura and Luling have begun liquidation sales and will be part of about 100 stores across 30 states that the struggling retail brand will close, according to Facebook posts Tuesday.
Transformco, which bought the Sears Hometown and Outlet stores in 2019, did not officially announce the closures. Instead each store posted it to social media.
Transformco acquired Sears after it filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
In a statement last fall after announcing store closures, Transformco said it "go-forward store strategy for Sears and Kmart is to operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of small format stores."
The Eunice store, 340 E. Laurel Ave., is a franchised store that sells Sears line of appliances and hardware along with Whirlpool, Craftsman, Kenmore and Die Hard items.
Sears retains its Home & Life store in Lafayette, 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, one of only three in the country. The 195,000-square-foot former Sears space in the Acadiana Mall remains empty.