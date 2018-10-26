A shareholder group and private investor for a Lafayette-based helicopter transport company PHI, Inc. have increased their shares in the company and remain adamant that it sells some of its assets.

California-based Alesia Asset Management Indiana individual investor Tim Stabosz announced in a filing this week that they raised their stake withe the company from 4.6 to 6.2 percent. The group is requesting PHI sell off its air medical division to reduce its debts despite favorable steps PHI has taken recently.

Since the group's initial filing Aug. 20, PHI has announced strategic alternatives, including the hiring of global investment adviser Houlihan Lokey; retired its previous $130 million secured credit facility with a loan from an affiliate of company CEO Al Gonsoulin and terminated a an earlier tender offer.

“We are thoroughly pleased and gratified by the actions taken to date by PHI management since our original 13D filing and have increased our position in PHI accordingly, as a reflection of our growing confidence," Stabosz said in the filing. "We believe the actions taken, while not yet reflected in the company’s stock price, represent a noteworthy turn of events. We continue to believe a sale of the company’s air medical division should be the primary focus."

PHI, which provides offshore helicopter support to companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico as well as across the globe, acquired much of its debt when it bought HNZ Group’s offshore business in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, in January. The deal, first announced in October 2017, was valued at $187.9 million.

The company's board of directors, Stabosz noted, opted not to refinance the debt when it was offered a chance to refinance at 11.5 percent instead of the originally anticipated rate of around 8 percent.

“Significant and meaningful progress has been made since our original 13D filing, and we believe the path is clear to realizing the value of the company for shareholders and other stakeholders," said Christopher Olin with Alesia Asset Management. "We believe both the air medical and oil and gas divisions are worth considerably more than the liquidation value of their assets and that the entirety of PHI is likely worth at a minimum $1 billion in enterprise value."

PHI, 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, employs 2,477 companywide, according to its company profile.