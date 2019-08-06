The president and chief operating officer of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia has resigned, according to a report in The Daily Iberian.
President and CEO Parker Templeton informed the hospital's board of commissioners of his decision during an executive session on Thursday evening. His last day will be Oct. 25 in order to fulfill the 90-day warning period in his contract.
The Acadiana Advocate's attempts to reach Iberia Medical Center officials for comment were unsuccessful.
"This has been a difficult decision for me, but given some personal considerations, I believe this to be the best decision at this time for me and for my family," Templelton was quoted as saying. "While I leave behind an incredible staff, physicians and a tremendously supportive community, to which I remain deeply committed, we’ve paved a great foundation and the prospects for the organization are very good."
Templeton joined IMC in September 2013, and during his tenure the hospital acquired the former Dauterive Hospital, converting it into the IMC North Campus and almost doubling the hospital's operating revenue from $56 million to over $100 million and adding $4.1 million to its bottom line, the Iberian reported.