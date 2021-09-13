Thirteen Chick-fil-A team members were awarded a total of $30,000 in scholarships by local operator John Arton, company officials announced.
Part of the company’s Remarkable Futures Scholarships program, Chick-fil-A awarded $15,000 to six team members while Arton matched the amount for seven more workers. Arton, who opened his first store in Lafayette in 1979, has awarded over $200,000 in scholarships to team members.
“I am humbled to play a small part in the success of my Team Members’ futures and support their professional and personal development inside and outside of my restaurant,” he said. “These team members make a difference every day serving the Lafayette community, and I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve their academic goals and make a positive impact wherever they go.”
Since 1970, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $112 million in scholarships to more than 67,000 restaurant team members.