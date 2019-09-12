Louisiana-based Marucci Sports will open batting cages and bullpens inside the Surge Entertainment Center, which will be co-owned by Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
The company will open Marucci Clubhouse Lafayette inside the 54,000-square-foot building at 2723 W. Pinhook Road next month when the facility opens. It will offer new products and test new innovations, a retail shop and membership exclusives such as 24-7 access to indoor cages and bullpens.
“Adding another Marucci Clubhouse in a baseball-rich area such as Lafayette was a no-brainer,” said Marucci co-founder and CEO Kurt Ainsworth, a former LSU and San Francisco Giants pitcher. “With tournaments being played on most weekends in and around the Lafayette area, we have a good understanding for their love of baseball and softball. We also certainly know the climate and the importance of indoor practice time as well as the need for a specialty retail location.”