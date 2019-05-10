Baton Rouge-based Brew-Bacher’s Grill will open a location in downtown Abbeville May 22, a company official said.
The restaurant chain, which has four locations in Baton Rouge and one in Gonzales, will open in the Vermilion Parish city after announcing plans earlier this week. The owner of the building connected with Brewbacher’s officials about opening a restaurant there, general manager Jay Sullivan said Thursday.
“We’ve always had a lot of success in smaller towns,” he said. “Our biggest and best store we have is in Gonzales. We’ve always found those places really work well for our menu. It’s great home cooking for every single person – white collar, blue collar, the whole family.”
Crews have been in the building for the last six weeks preparing for the opening. A restaurant had occupied the building recently, Sullivan noted, which has made the process easier.
The Abbeville location’s menu will be similar to other locations with hamburgers, po-boys and specialty sandwiches but will feature a chicken vermilion, a pecan-crusted chicken breast, Sullivan said. The building will have a full bar and feature more televisions than other locations.
“We think it’s a really great fit for the food we have,” he said. “The people have responded very well when we first started looking at the building. We’re very excited about being part of the community.”
The restaurant will employ 25 people.