They met online in 2006. Which was no easy task, being that it was before social media. It was in online forum on a sneaker trading website that Deon Point, working for a large company in Boston, kept chatting with a shoe guy from Lafayette who, as the story goes, just kept responding to every answer with another question.

That was Derek Curry. He was working at Finish Line at the Acadiana Mall while back in school following a year in the military that included an overseas deployment. Now he was ready to open a store. Now he needed more product, namely Nike.

The best way to get them, Point noted, was to attend the MAGIC trade show, the behemoth fashion tradeshow held twice a year in Las Vegas. Curry admitted he couldn’t swing it financially. Point made an offer: Just get here and you can stay with me.

“The first time actually meeting one another I think was like 5:30 or 6 in the morning,” said Point, now creative director with Concepts, a sneaker and clothing company. “I heard a knock on my door in Vegas. I opened the door, and it was him. I gave him a hug and said, ‘Grab some floor. We’re going to sleep for a couple hours.’ We woke up and hit the trade show running.”

The weekend, it turned out, was a defining moment of sorts. Nike had rejected him earlier — “It crushed me,” he recalled — but after meeting with a rep from the company in Las Vegas that weekend, he was greeted that next Monday morning with an email from Nike. He got the account.

Sales skyrocketed after that at his Lafayette store, Sneaker Politics. His sneaker boutique has had about a 30% increase in sales each year and now sells about 2,000 pairs of shoes a week, according to one report. Now with six stores, plans for two more and nearly 70 employees across two states along with a warehouse on Ridge Road, Curry’s company has emerged as a major player in the sneaker boutique industry after being one of the first to emerge in the country as social media ushered in a sneaker boom.

Now 15 years after that Vegas trip, he is venturing into real estate development with The Forum, the $50 million project he and his partners are planning for the old Grand Marche shopping center in Lafayette.

It’s definitely the biggest project he’s taken, Curry admitted. On Tuesday, while donning a gray crew neck and a green Politics cap, he seemed most at ease among his three partners speaking about the project before a packed house at the LITE Center.

But then again, the people who have gotten to know him and how he built his company over the last 15 years, they probably were not surprised.

“I remember him being in my office and him saying his parents wanted him to go to MBA school,” said Heidi Melancon, director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “And I remember saying, ‘Look, you can always do that.’ He was so prepared. He’s grown so much, and it’s so wonderful to see his growth and how he took off. He was on the forefront of shipping out of his store before that was really a thing. He embraced online sales immediately.”

But the start wasn’t easy. The New Iberia High School graduate recalled getting rejected by “every single bank in New Iberia and Lafayette” in help in getting started. Once he finally opened a couple doors down from Piccadilly Cafeteria on Johnston Street, he was the only employee, working all day and every day. He even walked the UL campus to hand out flyers about the store.

But it was when social media emerged was when funny things started happening. The calls started calling from New York and other places around the country.

“I was one of the first sneaker stores on there because I understood it,” he said. “Social media changed everything for us. We had a jump on that. We were one of the first sneaker boutiques with a website, which I knew was a huge deal. We figured that out early.”

But the social media effort may have been a two-fold win since Sneaker Politics made an emphasis on the imagery, said Matt Welty, senior editor at Complex.com, a website that covers youth culture, and co-host of The Complex Sneaker Podcast.

Sneaker Politics, he noted, has a NBHD account — previously referred to as Tier Zero — with Nike, one of about 20 in the world, meaning it gets access to many of Nike’s most coveted releases.

“When a sneaker would release, Sneaker Politics would often have the best images online,” Welty said. “Being located in Lafayette, Louisiana — I’m assuming it isn’t the most global city — but a lot of people around the world started to pay attention to Sneaker Politics through the photography that the site was producing. A lot of times we’d use the photos that Sneaker Politics had taken because they were just aesthetically pleasing.”

Curry will open at Sneaker Politics store at The Forum, but that’s where this story starts to circle back. There's a reason why the project was announced despite only a couple businesses so far are lined up for the development, which will span nearly 8 ½ acres and about 35,000 square feet with the possibilty for more.

Now having just turned 40, Curry, a dad to two college-aged children, says he wants to give opportunities at The Forum to those young entrepreneurs whose idea for a business may be getting met with lots of rejections.

“I want to take chance on the 18-to-20-year-0ld Derek that has a great idea that he doesn’t know how to make happen,” Curry said. “I want to take chances on those guys because they have brilliant ideas. They’re the future, and they’re bringing these new things that are going to be something big in 10 years.”

Yet it's the location that may earn Curry the most plaudits. Curry, with a team of Alex Luna of Collective Woodworks & Designs and Terry Crochet of The Architect Design Studio, drew an applause from the audience at the LITE Center on Tuesday for his goal of seeing “something great there instead of an empty parking lot" that's been there for years.

“I think he really loves where he’s from,” Point said. “But I also think he’s kind of insatiable in that regard. He’s always looked to do more. Just when I think he’s content with where he’s at, he’ll tell me he’s doing something else and it has nothing to do with footwear. It always seems to have a high level of challenge associated with it. He doesn’t seem to shy away from that type of thing.”