When the then-new Lafayette General Hospital was dedicated in 1965, the principal speaker lauded Lafayette people for their “forward look” in its establishment.
Lafayette and surrounding areas would “reap dividends” by creating the seven-story, 210-bed facility, the speaker said, which was “most efficient, better designed and fully equipped.” All of that, the speaker noted, in a country that was “better than any other place in the world for research and for better medicine.”
The speaker was Dr. Alton Ochsner Sr., founder in 1942 of the world-famous Ochsner Clinic.
On Thursday, Lafayette General Health merged with Ochsner Health of New Orleans, creating what both parties said is “the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the Gulf South.” Advantages abound for both parties to the deal, and they touted among them $465 million in investment over 10 years in Acadiana, to include $94 million in Lafayette.
It was, said David Callecod, president of what’s now called Ochsner Lafayette General, a “momentous, historic” event – really, the latest chapter in the continuing, 11-decade-long story of the hospital, health system and its hometown.
Hospital care in Lafayette generally traces it roots to 1911 and the opening of the Lafayette Sanitarium on St. John Street, a facility of at least five and perhaps eight beds founded by Drs. John Franklin Mouton; L.A. Prejean, the first mayor and bank president in Scott; and L.O. Clark, a native of Ridge, who opened his practice in Lafayette during the town’s last outbreak of yellow fever.
Talks about creating a hospital had been ongoing since 1905 or 1906 in Lafayette, a town of some 4,000 people. At that time, patients facing serious illness traveled to New Orleans for hospital care.
But fruition of those plans took another five years, when the Lafayette Sanitarium was built on a 300-by-600-foot downtown lot and became the only hospital between New Orleans and Lake Charles. By 1913, the hospital had 14 beds; by decade’s end, it had grown to as many as 80. It had also acquired an x-ray machine, a gift from J.A. Landry of Louisiana Power and Traction. Clark was the first doctor at the hospital to use the x-ray machine and also the first to perform a Caesarian section.
The Roaring ‘20s introduced two notable characters into Lafayette General’s history: Nurse Angelina Glaudi, who trained nurses at the Sanitarium and at Lafayette General for almost 50 years; and Dr. Charles Hamilton, a fabled physician who reportedly escaped death during the Mexican Revolution and served the British medical corps during World War I. After the war, Hamilton remained in Europe for further medical training and returned to Lafayette.
In Lafayette, Hamilton practiced medicine on horseback during the ‘20s. Shortly before his death, he told local historian Jim Bradshaw that he’d ride horse or mule into the countryside to visit patients until the animal wore out, then would continue on foot and hope to catch a ride back to town.
In the 1930s, the local hospital picture changed. State government OK’d a charity hospital for Lafayette, which moved into the St. John’s Hospital on St. Mary and offered free care to the poor, of which there were many in those Great Depression years. Three members of the Sisters of Charities worked at the hospital, which became the largest in Lafayette.
Within 16 years, the Lafayette Medical Society contended that Lafayette, now with more than 33,000 people, was too short on hospital beds and recommended as many as 275 more. At the time, they said, three hospitals – Charity, the Lafayette Sanitarium and Our Lady of Lourdes, which opened in 1949 – had 425 beds, 325 at Charity.
The sanitarium’s hospital authority approached Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, seeking a merger that might increase the number of beds in the Lafayette Sanitarium, but were denied; the Alexandria hospital said the sanitarium here was too small. The Lafayette Sanitarium was landlocked; hospital beds were increased once more in 1959 but community leaders decided a new hospital on a larger site was the better choice.
Maurice Heymann, a prosperous local merchant and philanthropist, provided the cure to what ailed Lafayette's bed shortage. He donated $50,000 and seven acres of land to build a new hospital at Coolidge Avenue and South College Road in 1962. Plans were made for the 210-bed Lafayette General. Perry Segura and Associates of New Iberia designed the Y-shaped building and ground was broken on April 4, 1963. Hamilton, who’d done his medical rounds in rural Lafayette on horseback, held one of the shovels as Lafayette entered a new era for hospitals when it opened two years later.
Lafayette General had nine operating rooms, a specialized nursery, pediatrics department and a radiology lab. The first 28 patients were transferred to the new hospital from the old on April 15, 1965. Mrs. C.E. Hamilton, who had greeted patients when the Lafayette Sanitarium opened in 1911, greeted the new patients at Lafayette General.
Mrs. Robert Kaltenbach delivered the first child at Lafayette General at 10:10 a.m. that day. The first case in the new Emergency Room was Daniel Daigle, 13, a student who had suffered a broken arm.
Success came quickly. Admissions at Lafayette General rose from 7,349 in 1967 to 9,614 in 1969 to 11,548 in 1973. Much of the new hospital traffic came from surrounding areas.
From 1965-69, patient days of service increased 41 percent increase, at least in part due to vigorous local population growth. All seven floors of the new facilities were occupied when expansion was OK’d in in patient days of service. The city’s explosive growth – the city’s population approached 70,000 -- encouraged doctors to move to Lafayette. Expansion was OK’d in 1969.
New specialties were added: A neonatal intensive care unit in 1976, a full-time ER the same year, a physical therapy department, as well. In 1980, the second phase of a $22 million expansion included a 10-story patient tower and a parking garage. A cardiology department was established in 1982.
Meanwhile, Charity Hospital also expanded until its longtime location suffered from a profound lack of space. Gov. Edwin Edwards revealed in 1974 that it would get a new campus, which happened in 1982 at the intersection of Bertrand Drive and Congress Street.
From the outset, the new charity hospital, University Medical Center, suffered in patients’ eyes. Emergency service was painfully slow, and patients who went there often left the ER without seeing a doctor. The complaint was not usually with the doctors, but generally with the lack of staff.
But UMC held an important prize – residencies for doctors, under the guidance of LSU – and Lafayette General coveted those, with good reason.
In the ‘90s, Lafayette General Medical Center also became the linchpin in regional medical care when it formed an alliance with hospitals and clinics in Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville, Franklin and others. The rural hospitals would continue to provide primary care but could rely on the medical center for tertiary care – access to specialists, with reference from primary care physicians. That relationship developed into a system of hospitals that could depend up the larger hospital for guidance and backup.
In 2013, with problems accelerating at UMC, Lafayette General reached a deal by which they would lease the troubled hospital from the state, bring its management under their umbrella and share in the wealth of medical residents, or new doctors. Lafayette General became a teaching hospital under the agreement, strengthened ties with the LSU Medical School and developed a new pipeline for doctors, always in demand – a win-win.
Ochsner Health’s interest in Lafayette General and its affiliated hospitals was no surprise. Ochsner Health had expressed an interest in expanding on the Gulf Coast several years ago and Lafayette and Acadiana were natural allies.
What Alton Ochsner recognized as value in Lafayette in 1965, Ochsner Health prizes now. Some merger benefits were evident locally this week: immediate higher pay for those on the lower end of the pay scale, an additional retirement contribution match on employee 401k plans. The community will see a new health center in an underserved area and additional cancer services, among many improvements. Internally, care will be improved through 48 new residency positions in Lafayette.
It’s been a long road from the Lafayette Sanitarium, with its half-dozen beds and an ER that was handled on the front porch. There's a long way to travel.