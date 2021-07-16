A large commercial building along North University Avenue has been sold to a national company for $7.5 million, land records show.
Sealy & Company, which owns properties in several states and has an office in Shreveport, bought the 67,107-square-foot warehouse at 1811 N. University Ave. in an off-market transaction, Sealy & Co. announced.
Sellers were Davis-Goodall LLC, which lists Angi Davis, the widow of longtime commercial real estate agent Hammy Davis, as one of its officers. Sal Crifasi with Capstone Investment Partners brokered the deal.
The building is one of only a few properties in Lafayette that are Class A, which represent the highest quality of buildings in a market. The building has 100% occupancy and features top-tier building characteristics, and the industrial asset is an ideal addition, company officials said.
The transaction did not include Hero’s Point, the adjacent 21-acre lot that Davis-Goodall LLC also owns.
“I feel this Lafayette acquisition pays a small homage to the Louisiana roots on which Sealy & Company was founded and has operated for the last 75 years,” said Scott Sealy Jr., the company’s chief investment officer. “Lafayette is a smaller but robust industrial market driven by its competitive geography and limited supply.”
According to its website, Sealy & Co. owns properties in Gonzales, Covington and the New Orleans and Shreveport areas.