This holiday shopping season could be a turning point in how people view downtown Lafayette.
Long established as a place for a good meal, downtown has expanded to become home for more retail spaces. And it may stay that way if Robin Thibodeaux of Designs by Robin has any say in the matter.
The person behind Designs by Robin opened her retail store, DBR Designs, at 505 Jefferson St. as one of a handful of non-eateries to open downtown. They and the others that have long been housed along Jefferson Street will be in the spotlight this weekend as part of Small Business Saturday, an effort to encourage people to shop small.
“People are not recognizing the resurgence of what’s going on in the downtown area,” said Thibodeaux, who opened her store in August. “As a small business owner, we’re all wanting to make it. We need people to get out a little bit. Every city needs a thriving downtown area. We want Lafayette to be strong, but we need to keep it strong.”
The Small Business Saturday means more to downtown Lafayette this year. Already homes to a fashion store, record store and other locales, it’s welcomed retailers offering bicycles and consignment outdoor gear, a grocery market with locally made items and a bookstore.
The event has grown to all 50 states since American Express kicked it off in 2010 as a means of recovery following the recession. Ten years later the situation is similar. COVID-19 and its effect on the economy has slowed business for many retailers.
American Express reported that 62% of small business owners said they need to see sales reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year in order to stay in business.
“This day is a reminder for people to go out and support local businesses run by your neighbors, colleagues and friends - people who live, work, and raise their families in our community,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “Our small businesses are the backbone of Lafayette’s downtown district, so it is imperative that when we plan our holiday shopping that intentionally spread the love (and our dollars) to local shops and restaurants.”
At Beausoleil Books, which opened in the former Indian Cloves Café at 302-A Jefferson St., the store will do promotions for the weekend, including 30% off puzzles and contests to buy prewrapped books as a way to open readers up to new authors, co-owner Bryan Dupree said.
As to what to expect this weekend and up until Christmas, well, it’s hard to compare when you’ve been in business for only a month. It offers online sales, curbside deliveries and walk-ins.
“Our store is a pretty big space,” he said. “So far people have been able to come in and browse the store, and it never feels like you’re in close quarters with people you don’t know. People who come in are interested in the products we have. I find people are coming in because people are excited about the store and want to support a local business.”
Adrian Guidry’s ADORN retail shop, 100 E. Vermilion St. Suite 140, offers custom artisan jewelry and the latest fashion trends. Guidry’s business has an active social media presence, and she is bullish on buying local for the holidays.
“By shopping in downtown Lafayette, you're not only buying a unique gift, you're supporting individuals who took a chance on their dreams and work with passion every day,” Guidry said. “You are helping local stores continue to thrive and stay in business.”
Thibodeaux cites her five employees at her store as one reason to make every effort to stay in business. Despite not having a website, the store is active on social media and utilize it to communicate with customers, she said.
And she’ll do anything within reason to help with sales: “If you need us to do delivery within the city limits, I’m willing to do that.
“We’re trying to get people to remember there are retail places downtown,” she said. “And you need to shop downtown.”