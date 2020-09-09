Economist Loren C. Scott will give his annual economic outlook for Acadiana during a web presentation at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.
His An Expert’s Perspective with Dr. Loren Scott will be hosted by One Acadiana will provide the 2021 Louisiana Economic Outlook to Acadiana’s business community. He will discuss the state and region’s economic landscape, an analysis of the impact of COVID-19, an outlook on the region’s strongest sectors, and a perspective on the oil and gas industry.
To register, visit oneacadiana.org/lorenscott.
Presenting sponsor is IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank.
