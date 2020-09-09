ACA.lorenscott3.092619
Loren C. Scott , Professor Emeritus of Economics at LSU, Louisiana Economic Outlook Author addresses the One Acadiana An ExpertÕs Perspective 20120 Economic Outlook at Doubletree on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Economist Loren C. Scott will give his annual economic outlook for Acadiana during a web presentation at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

His An Expert’s Perspective with Dr. Loren Scott will be hosted by One Acadiana will provide the 2021 Louisiana Economic Outlook to Acadiana’s business community. He will discuss the state and region’s economic landscape, an analysis of the impact of COVID-19, an outlook on the region’s strongest sectors, and a perspective on the oil and gas industry.

To register, visit oneacadiana.org/lorenscott.

Presenting sponsor is IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

