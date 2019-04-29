Beau Beaullieu on Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

New Iberia financial adviser Beau Beallieu once met Simon Sinek, the author of “Start With Why” who has one of the most popular Ted Talks, and inspired him to think about what really motivates him in life.

The “why” for Beaullieu is to make choices in life which will enhance the lives of others. He follows a path of servant leadership which has resulted in successful outcomes in his business and philanthropic endeavors and is in line with his faith that he was created to do God’s work by helping others.

Beaullieau spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can listen to their conversation here.

A partner in CoSource Financial Group, Beaullieu specializes in creating comprehensive retirement plans for businesses and their employees. He co-founded the company in June 2001 and have offices in Lafayette, New Iberia, Thibodeaux and Beaumont and plan to open one in New Orleans this year.

He graduated from LSU with a degree in finance and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with an MBA. He lives in New Iberia with his wife Kaci and their four children.