Tsunami has temporarily closed its downtown Lafayette location to regroup after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Restaurant management announced the closure just after midnight on its Facebook page.
"Although we feel at this point the case is pretty isolated, out of an overabundance of caution and care, we have decided to take a break and close on Wednesday and regroup," the post said. "We will assess our re-opening again as soon as possible and thank you for your undeniable patience. Peace, sushi and wear your mask dangit!"
Tsunami management thanked customers for supporting the restaurant during the COVID-19 crisis, which forced restaurants across the state to close their dining rooms in mid-March and transition to a takeout- and delivery-only model.
Restaurants have slowly been able to reopen their dining rooms over the past month — at 25% of total capacity beginning May 15 and then at 50% capacity June 5.
Tsunami, which once had tables close together in the downtown restaurant, reopened with fewer tables spaced at a safer distance to comply with guidelines from state health officials.
"It has been a treat to see so many familiar faces together again," the restaurant's Facebook post said. "However, as we must ALL now expect and prepare for, we have experienced a setback with one of our staff testing positive for COVID-19."
The restaurant employee's last day at work was three days prior to experiencing symptoms and being tested for the virus, according to management.
Tsunami has been "aggressively following the guidelines" set forth by health officials.
"Won't say it is a complete surprise as our town wakes up from its 8 week slumber and co-mingling revives," the Facebook post said. "But we are still shaking our heads with dismay."