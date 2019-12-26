The Allie and Patlola Medical Center, formerly the Park Place Medical Center, opened its doors to its first patients Thursday which owners hope will encourage more medical professionals to move into the Oil Center.
Dr. David Allie of the Louisiana Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center and Dr. Raghotham Patlola bought the former surgical center from Our Lady of Lourdes back in May for $4.1 million. Located at 901 Wilson St., the 40,000-square-foot facility, which has been vacant for more than nine years, will soon be home to four medical offices that will be able to bring near-complete in-patient cardiovascular and limb salvage care under one roof.
“Our vision was to create a place where patients can receive advanced cardiology, vascular and limb salvage diagnosis and treatment and go home the same day. The location, the completely renovated and redesigned patient-focused building, the ease of arrival and parking and all testing, results and most treatments are provide all under one roof. The patients love it at first sight.,” Allie said.
The center will bring together Allie and Patlola's practice along with three other medical offices.
Early in 2020, an ambulatory surgery center and an office based lab, both run by ARISE Cardiovasular, will open to occupy 5,000 square feet of the building. This will add a state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory treatment center and a center that specializes in cardiac pacemaker implants, hemodialysis access management and specialized venous stents.
Then, later in 2020, a 4,500-square-feet Advanced Limb Salvage Wound Care Center with Hyperbaric Oxygen will open to treat critical limb ischemia, the deadliest form of peripheral vascular disease.
"There has never been all of these under one roof in any place that's not a hospital. This has not been done before," Allie said. "Communities have had all these parts in them as separate entities, but we're bringing them all together so patients can go to one site at one time and potentially be able to receive all this care at one time and be able to go home the same day."
The Allie and Patlola Medical Center will have over 20 physicians practicing out of it and 120 employees working out of it when construction is complete later next year. Allie said he knows the economic impact of the new medical center will be felt throughout Lafayette and hopes it will help expand the the medical community growth nearby to make the Oil Center of the future the Lafayette "Medical Center."
“The concept of linking together these four entities in the Allie and Patlola Medical Center of physician offices, OBL, ASC and a limb salvage wound center, will facilitate care, improve the health and quality of life for our patients and hopefully further ignite our already leading Acadiana employee sector — healthcare — to stimulate the Oil Center of the past to become the 'Medical Center' of our future starting in 2020,” Allie said.