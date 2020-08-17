A company that bought a north Lafayette mobile home park for nearly $2 million has bought a Scott mobile home park for $4.3 million, records show.
Stanley Holdings Group, headed up by Michael Hyatt of Houston and Kris Hodges of Sanford, North Carolina, bought the Landall Mobile Home Estates, 2900 W. Willow St., from the Allen Kenner and Robert Musso of Double B Group, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stanley, which also owns Potpourri Village and eight other properties in the area, will change the name of the 22-acre park to Acadian Villa Estates.