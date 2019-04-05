New Commercial
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 510 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; description, storage building; Roche Enterprises, owner; Randy Roche, applicant; Everette Mays, architect; PSC Construction, contractor; $107,678.
OFFICE BUILDING: 210 Rue Iberville, Lafayette; description, site work; Manuel Investments LLC, owner and contractor; James J. Ricks, applicant; $979,554.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1818 Moss St., Lafayette; Lafayette Police Department; website error prevented access to additional information; $692,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 101 N. University Ave., Lafayette; O'Reilly Auto Parts Store, owner and applicant; description, addition; Sword Construction LLC, contractor; $698,617.
OFFICE BUILDING: 3802 Johnston St., Suite A, Lafayette; Travis Deyound, owner and applicant; description, create cased opening in wall; Best in the Business Construction Co. LLC, contractor; $8,000.
SELF STORAGE: 2310 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Life Storage, owner and applicant; description, emergency roof repair; Monument Constructors Inc., contractor; $84,954.
TANKS/TOWERS: 900 Lajaunie Road, Lafayette Parish; AT&T La. Ave. Extension, owner; description, new cell tower; Natalie Maples, applicant; Mastec Network Solutions LLC, contractor; $278,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 111 Duhon Road, Lafayette; GC Strickland, owner; description, SB Showroom & Warehouse; Manuel Builders, applicant; Manuel Commercial LLC, contractor; $1,151,973.
GENERAL RETAIL: 1315 Moss St., Lafayette; CVS Pharmacy No. 5285, owner; description, remodel/ADA revisions; Floyd Schexnayder, applicant; UHC United Heating & Cooling LLC, contractor; $197,412.
New Homes
104 Pecan Leaf Drive, Broussard; Brenda Williams; $162,000.
314 Oats Drive, Lafayette; Cjs Custom Builders LLC; $342,000.
529 Gazette Rodd, Scott; Karl J. Lecompte; $200,000.
518 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
207 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction Inc.; $288,000.
206 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; LMA Design Build Group LLC; $333,000.
108 Rio Ridge Drive, Lafayette; Keith Stringer; $455,000.
133 Rabeaux Road, Youngsville; Hunter Romero; $449,000.
509 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $558,000.
218 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $270,000.