Ernest Kinchen, a longtime Acadiana doctor and African American medical trailblazer, received the Louisiana CLI & Limb Salvage Club's Lifetime Achievement Award Thursday night.

As part of the club's monthly meeting, the Louisiana CLI & Limb Salvage club honored Kinchen, who has served the Acadiana area and the VA hospital in Alexandria for over 52 years for his achievements across his storied career that saw him break through barriers.

Kinchen was the first African American resident in the Tulane and Charity Hospital System, the first Dillard University Rhodes Scholar candidate and the first African American doctor with privileges at Lafayette General Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes. He was also founded the Pride Plaza, one of the first multi-specialty medical facilities on the north side of Lafayette.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Dr. Kinchen's a pioneer, an outstanding servant, distinguished citizen, outstanding physician, humanitarian, trailblazer, man of God and faith, and is a true living legend himself," said Dr. David Allie, one of the founders of the Louisiana CLI and Limb Salvage Club.

Upon receiving the award, Kinchen spoke upon how God moves mysteriously through people's lives and reflected on the irony of him receiving this award at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as nearly six decades ago he won a table tennis tournament at the university but was suddenly made "ineligible" after winning.

"Because God lives in my heart and inspired me through many trials, because a servant lives in my heart, because my wife lives in my heart and makes sure I'm ready for any challenge, because my sister lives in my heart and inspires me," Kinchen said. "Because all my teachers that gave me the foundation in which I now stand, because of all of you, my patients who trusted me with their lives, my brothers and sisters, my friends. This championship crowning tonight on this campus belongs to all of you."

Kinchen looked back on his career as a physician and member of the U.S. Army Reserves, which led him to become a VA doctor, and said his faith in God and the love and strength of his wife and family helped him through all the challenges and hardships he faced across his career.

Chief among those lessons his faith had taught him was to operate from a place of love, not hate, and that loving a neighbor as himself is a strength all doctors must "incorporate into every fiber" and that it's something doctors and medical providers "cannot afford to fail in the use of."

"We must be determined to have the strength of love because only then are we at our very best," he said. "Life is too short not to live in love. I have done much too little to earn this unparalleled honor, but I give my sincere appreciation to all who have made this possible and to my wife, the love of my life, who has captained this ship through an unprecedented length and to God be the glory."