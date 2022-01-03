Commercial land and improvement values dropped last year in Lafayette Parish for the first time since the oil bust of the 1980s, Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Comeaux noted values dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the area and the rest of the country, causing many businesses to temporarily close. Restaurants, hotels and oilfield service companies each had significant decreases in value as a result.
Assessed land values, which are based 10% of market value, in the parish have roughly doubled since Comeaux took office in 2001. At that time, assessed land values were approximately $1.16 billion but are now assessed at $2.2 billion, Comeaux said. In the City of Lafayette, assessed land values in 2001 were $678 million; today, the value is $1.545 billion.
There has been a troubling increase in tax sales lately, all of which is legal but regrettable. Comeaux said. Out-of-town companies have been coming in and paying taxes on properties in which the legal owners have not kept up their payments.
While his office is not made aware of the sales until they receive notice of the recorded tax sales, he has seen a noticeable uptick in this process. Most of the people affected either don’t know how to fight the process or don’t have the financial wherewithal to fix the problem by paying the back taxes.