Issued March 9-13

New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 3306 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Donald Paul, owner; description, new office building; Knobbie Langlinais, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $443,500.

Commercial additions/alterations

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 301 Dunand St., Lafayette; Northside High School, owner; description, restroom addition; NMF Architecture LLC, applicant; Bulliard Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $90,000.

OTHER: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Row Courtyard Shopping Center, owner; description, canopy remodel; Tamim El Haje, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $256,545.

DEPARTMENT STORE: 3617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc., owner; description, landlord interior improvements; Samantha Olendorff Arcvision Inc., applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $240,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Total Wine & More, owner; Thomas A. Hunbenstricker, applicant: Russco Inc., contractor; $1,270,334.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 2, Lafayette; Ambassador Oaks LLC, owner; Kent Design Build Inc., applicant and contractor; $98,000.

COMMERCIAL: 6925 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard; Fat Pat's, applicant; Chase Commercial Group Construction LLC; $1,350,000.

New houses

204 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Rah Homes LLC; $342,000.

308 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

4837 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Paul Oran Broussard; $423,000.

606 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; BECC Enterprises LLC; $481,500.

110 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $270,000.

100 Tasvo Trail, Lafayette; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $459,000.

108 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

200 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $319,500.

102 Orchard Park Ave., Lafayette; Home for the Holidays Inc.; $324,000.

724 Rue Des Etoiles, Carencro; HBL Properties LLC; $310,500.

101 Stoney Shadow Drive, Lafayette; Michael Galasso; $387,000.

405 Channel Drive, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $267,730.

