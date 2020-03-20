Issued March 9-13
New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 3306 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Donald Paul, owner; description, new office building; Knobbie Langlinais, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $443,500.
Commercial additions/alterations
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 301 Dunand St., Lafayette; Northside High School, owner; description, restroom addition; NMF Architecture LLC, applicant; Bulliard Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $90,000.
OTHER: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Ambassador Row Courtyard Shopping Center, owner; description, canopy remodel; Tamim El Haje, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $256,545.
DEPARTMENT STORE: 3617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc., owner; description, landlord interior improvements; Samantha Olendorff Arcvision Inc., applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $240,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Total Wine & More, owner; Thomas A. Hunbenstricker, applicant: Russco Inc., contractor; $1,270,334.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 2, Lafayette; Ambassador Oaks LLC, owner; Kent Design Build Inc., applicant and contractor; $98,000.
COMMERCIAL: 6925 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard; Fat Pat's, applicant; Chase Commercial Group Construction LLC; $1,350,000.
New houses
204 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Rah Homes LLC; $342,000.
308 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
4837 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Paul Oran Broussard; $423,000.
606 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; BECC Enterprises LLC; $481,500.
110 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $270,000.
100 Tasvo Trail, Lafayette; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $459,000.
108 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
200 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $319,500.
102 Orchard Park Ave., Lafayette; Home for the Holidays Inc.; $324,000.
724 Rue Des Etoiles, Carencro; HBL Properties LLC; $310,500.
101 Stoney Shadow Drive, Lafayette; Michael Galasso; $387,000.
405 Channel Drive, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $267,730.