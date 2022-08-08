A husband-and-wife team will open a soda and dessert shop that will feature old-fashioned sodas, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street.
Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed Michael Delcambre and his wife, Setareh Mirian-Delcambre, that will open this fall in the space two doors down from Tulsa Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
The couple bought the building last May. Renovations on the space have been ongoing since early this year.
Sunday’s will serve as a complement to nearby restaurants and other eateries downtown, she said. Downtown and the adjacent areas have lured a growing number of families and residents in recent months, and they hope to create an atmosphere where “every day could feel like a relaxing Sunday,” Mirian-Delcambre said.
The business will be housed in a building that dates back over a century, including a SE Yandle Confectionary & Soda Fountain in the early 1900s and Heymann’s Drug Store that had a fountain drink service next to the Heymann’s Department Store next door in the 1930s.
Renovation efforts included tearing back the layers of the building, which was last utilized as a Salvadoran restaurant that closed in 2020, told the story of the building, Mirian-Delcambre said. Owners teamed with Zaunbrecher Design on the project, which preserved much of the historical features to the building including the original stamped tin ceiling and intricate flooring.
“Many lifelong locals have recognized the tile floor and have been excited to share their memories of eating at the Heymann’s Drug Store counter during their childhood,” Delcambre said.