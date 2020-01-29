POUR Holdings buys Romacelli restaurants, to renovate River Ranch location
POUR Holdings, the parent company of POUR Restaurant and Bar, has bought two Romacelli Bistro e Vino locations and will renovate the River Ranch location next month.
POUR, which also bought the Sugar Mill Pond location at 220 Prescott Blvd. from Double R Restaurant Group for an undisclosed amount, will start renovations once building permits are approved by Lafayette Consolidated Government, which will take about a month, POUR Holdings owner Walter Hidalgo said.
The move comes after POUR Holdings bought POUR from Double R and opened a second location in Youngsville in May.
Double R closed the Romacelli location in Couret Farms earlier this month, Hidalgo said.
"Our past business partner in POUR decided to sell Romacelli in River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond back in December, and we thought it would be a good fit for us," Hidalgo said. "It's right in our neighborhood, and we can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned for it."
Plans include increasing the bar to nearly doubled in size, changing in decor and adding a wood fire pizza oven and pizza bar to the restaurant, located at 115 Stonemont Road, Hidalgo said. The wine and cocktail selection will be expanded at both locations.
"We want to make it a more fun place to go similar to what POUR is but with great Italian food," Hidalgo said. "It'll be a place where you can go sit on the patio or at the bar and have a pizza or pasta and a good glass of wine."
Double R owns Another Broken Egg Cafe locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
Zeus, Agave founder opens new restaurant Baba Kabab
Baba Kabab, a new concept from the owners of Zeus and Agave that features Middle Eastern cuisine, opened last week at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The restaurant features Turkish, Persian, Tunisian and Moroccan items and blends some of the oldest styles of cooking in the world with using modern culinary techniques.
"Kebab's are just one section of the menu," he said. "We're going to have a bakery with pita and other breads baked to order. We'll have vegan and vegetarian options. We'll have clay pot dishes, which are cooked in in a clay pot in a brick oven. It's similar in the style of cooking to cooking in a cast iron pot in Cajun culture, so I'm sure people will love it here."
Baba Kabab also offers health-conscious dishes and bakes a variety of Middle Eastern breads in-house for dine-in or take-out.
Zorbas opens Youngsville location Monday
Zorbas Gyros, Burgers and More opened a location in Youngsville's Mill Commons Center on Chemin Metairie Road on Monday.
The Greek and American restaurant will occupy 1,900-square-foot space and offer the same food as offered at its Lafayette location at 1812 Pinhook Road.
"People have been great to us and love our food," said owner Mustafa "Moose" Ozen. "They keep asking us why we don't have a location in Youngsville because they love it so much, but Pinhook is so far out of the way. There was a good location there, so we decided to jump at the chance. We want to grow more and open up a few more restaurants but don't want to grow too much because we want to keep it family style."
Zorbas started out as Great American Steaks in the Acadiana Mall before changing its named and moving to its current location about 2 1/2 years ago. The restaurant gained some fame nationwide by being included on Buzzfeed's 2017 list of restaurants in each state people must try.