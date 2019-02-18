Blue Dog Cafe has closed its Lake Charles location, The Advocate has confirmed with the restaurant's public relations firm.
Lake Charles news station KPLC first reported the news.
“Blue Dog Café can confirm that we recently shut the doors to our Lake Charles location," the restaurant's owner Jacques Rodrigue said in an emailed statement to The Advocate. "Our team is incredibly grateful to the many patrons who supported us over the last three years. We’ve greatly enjoyed servicing this wonderful community and hope to see everyone at our Lafayette location sometime soon.”
Blue Dog Cafe's original location opened in Lafayette in 2000.
The Lake Charles restaurant opened in 2015.
The Lafayette location of Blue Dog has undergone chef and menu changes in recent months. Just last week, the restaurant announced a new a la carte brunch menu would replace the Sunday brunch buffet.