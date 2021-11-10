A Lafayette apartment complex has been sold to a Florida-based nonprofit organization that creates affordable housing for veterans.
Patriot Services Group of Jacksonville bought the 100-unit Brookwood Apartments, 300 Spruce Drive, for $7.2 million from Cedar Grove Capital Partners of New York, land records show.
The development, built in 1971, will be used to provide housing to low- and moderate-income people and their families with special programs for homeless veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless, company officials said.
It does not have any rent affordability restrictions, leaving it susceptible to significant market-driven rent increases. The company has budgeted nearly $6 million to rehab the entire property, including unit renovations, roof replacements, HVAC unit and water heater replacements and other deferred maintenance necessary, PSG officials said.
The project will be restricted to statutorily required long-term affordability restrictions with at least 40% of units being occupied by families or people whose income does not exceed 60% of the Lafayette area’s median gross income. Other vacancies will go to homeless veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless.
It’s the third property in Louisiana for PSG to purchase. It recently acquired the Kingston Point Apartments in Baton Rouge.