A south Florida-based tire recycling company will open in facility near Sunset, a move that would create 55-65 jobs.
Aether International Renewable Energy, which has a patented process that converts tires into eco-friendly industrial commodities, has identified a potential site located at 2080 S. I-49 Service Road to build a 125,000-square-foot facility, officials announced Friday. It will include space for production, office, shipping and a lab for continued research into renewable energy technology.
The facility will be fully contained in an eco-friendly building with production lines that are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 9,800 metric tones annually, or 130 tanker trucks worth of gasoline, officials said.
The company expects to be a veteran-hiring sponsor and anticipates to actively recruit at Fort Polk and surrounding reserve centers.
“The economic impact of the job creation is going to be significant,” said Bill Rodier, director of the St. Landry Economic Development office. “There’s going to be a strong ripple effect with this project. I think this project personifies what we’ve been talking about with the growth that’s been happening along the I-49 corridor. This project is a real compliment to that growth and can be a dynamic economic development for not just southern St. Landry but for upper Acadiana.”