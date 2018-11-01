Kelly Cobb arrived at Lafayette Regional Airport in what she thought was plenty time before her 6 a.m. flight to Atlanta.

Cobb, a Lafayette physician, arrived at 4:45 a.m. and stood in the security screening line, which by then was lengthy. She was still in line when the it came time to board the plane, and the Delta flight eventually left her and a couple dozen other passengers at the airport.

It’s a scene that airport officials say is happening with enough frequency that they’ve asked for federal assistance.

“It’s a four-gate airport,” Cobb said. “It’s just crazy. We were all sitting there thinking there’s no way they’re going to let that flight leave, and they did. They left.

“They put me on the next flight, and luckily there were four seats on that flight. Some people had to be rescheduled for the next day.”

Airport officials announced earlier this week they have reached out to U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins to get help from the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration to address the issue.

Director Steve Picou said the long lines have caused many passengers to miss their flights.

Higgins said in a statement that he has requested TSA address the security checkpoint process at the airport and asked DHS to offer an additional security lane or add staff during peak hours.

“When the security screening process delays travelers or, worse, causes travelers to miss their outbound flights from Lafayette and their connecting flights, changes need to be made,” Higgins said. “I travel regularly through the Lafayette airport. I stand in lines just like everybody else.”

Airport officials cited the rise in passenger traffic so far this year. The airport has reported 25,000 more passengers through September compared to last year.

Data on the airport’s website indicates 164,991 passengers have boarded a plan in the first nine months of 2018, up from 151,377 in 2017 and 157,375 in 2016. It's approaching 2014 and 2015 totals that were high-travel years for the airport, including 188,451 passengers boarding a plane through the first ninth months of 2015 and 185,570 the first nine months of 2014.

“It is great to have so many people flying from the Lafayette Regional Airport, and the lines are reflective of the airport’s success,” said Valerie Garrett, chair of the Lafayette Airport Commission. “But when that success results in unacceptable delays in security checkpoint lines, we need TSA to help us find a solution.”

Cobb, who flies out of Lafayette once every couple of months, said she'd welcome a solution. She sent complaints to federal officials along with the mayor-president’s office detailing her experience.

“The more people you talk to, there are so many people who say that happened to them or happened to their family,” she said. “They need another line to fast-track people who don’t have bags. There needs to be some kind of solution.”

Said Picou: “We appreciate the support of Congressman Higgins and his staff as they bring visibility to the needs of Lafayette outbound passengers for greater screening services.”