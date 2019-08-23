The former owners of a Lafayette hotel that went into foreclosure have sold their other property, a recently built 250,000-square-foot apartment complex in south Lafayette.
Rickey Miniex and Clyde Semien, who owned the Staybridge Suites hotel at 129 Kaliste Saloom Road, sold the 220-unit La Veranda at Polly Lane, 210 Polly Lane, for $31.1 million to Connecticut-based Waypoint Residential, court records show.
Miniex and Semien, two Lafayette attorneys who owned the property under a company named O’Brien Group of Baton Rouge LLC, began construction on the apartments in 2017. Several liens were filed on the project that same year, court records show.
The Staybridge Suites was sold for $5.05 million at auction to a Florida-based company in January.
Waypoint Residential is a real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing and has six offices nationwide. It acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student housing and senior housing properties with an investment activity of over $3 billion across more than 22,000 units.