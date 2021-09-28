Three sites in Broussard have been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program.
The sites, each more than 30 acres, will put the total amount to 21 certified sites in Acadiana, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
The sites are:
- Girouard site, xxxx, 31.42 acres
- Martial Farms, xxxx, 32.55 acres
- AC commercial site, xxxx, 44.94 acres.
“Having development-ready sites is key to business attraction and expansion efforts in Lafayette Parish,” said Greg Gothreaux. “The certification of these sites places the City of Broussard in a position to be considered for a wider range of projects. Mayor Bourque and his team have continued their successful efforts to position their community for business and community development and job creation that will reap benefits for many years to come.”
The Broussard Economic Development Corp., SLEMCO and One Acadiana worked to secure the certification of the Girouard and AC Commercial Site, while Entergy worked with the BEDA and One Acadiana on the Martial Farms site.
One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.