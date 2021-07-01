This month could be record-setting month for tourism in Lafayette Parish with the number of events slated as convention travel is starting to bounce pack following the coronavirus-related shutdown.
Officials with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission say it could be the biggest July on record that could result in as many as 18,000 room nights with the 11 events scheduled for the month. Many of the events are sports-related, including tournaments in Lafayette, Broussard and Youngsville.
"Our team has been working hard in the last 15 months during the COVID pandemic with our partners to make gains anywhere we can and bring the tourism industry back to life as soon as possible,” LCVC CEO Ben Berthelot said. “It's encouraging to see so many events planned for the month of July that will hopefully lead to a strong finish for the second half of 2021."
New events include:
- 2021 True Talent- All American Football Games
- Louisiana Little League State Softball Championships
- 2021 State Ducks Unlimited Convention
- LA Rural Water Association Annual Convention
- 2021 USSSA Southern Black Softball Assn
Returning events include:
- 2021 NPC National Bodybuilding Championship
- 2021 PONY Girls Fastpitch World Series
- USSSA Softball State Men's/Women’s D/E
- Shetland Pony World Series
- Pinto Pony World Series
- Pinto Plus Pony World Series