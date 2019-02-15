City Club at River Ranch has been named a 5-Star Platinum Club by the Platinum Clubs of America for a third time and was recognized as No. 15 on the Top 50 City Clubs list.
While 300 clubs are selected by the Platinum Clubs of America for Five Star Excellence every two years, only 50 are chosen for their Top 50 list. This is the City Club's third time receiving the award and also its third time being placed on the Top 50 list, with its previous designations being No. 29 and No. 20.
“I’m so proud of the amazing Team at City Club at River Ranch for receiving the prestigious Platinum Club of America award designation for the third time consecutively recognizing the Club as one of the 'Top 50 City Clubs in the Nation'," said Alan Jacobs, City Club's chief operating officer. "This is quite the accomplishment to be considered among the best of the best in the private club industry.”
The criteria to be selected as a 5-Star Platinum Club include:
- Universal recognition within the club industry
- Excellence in amenities and facilities
- Caliber of staff and professional services
- Quality and commitment of membership
- Prudent fiscal management
- Ability to adapt to changing times
- Overall club experience
Platinum status has been awarded to clubs by the Platinum Clubs of America since 1997.