DBR Designs held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for its downtown Lafayette location.

The local design firm and showroom, formerly known as Designs by Robin, moved to 505 Jefferson St. in August, downtown Lafayette officials announced. Robin Thibodeaux is the owner.

In addition to interior and exterior design services, the showroom offers local art, custom bedding, lamps and lighting, silk plants and more.

The business is one of seven that have opened in that block of downtown Lafayette and nearby with another three set to open by the end of the year, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

“That block is a real example of the revitalization happening in downtown Lafayette,” she said. “In that immediate area, it’s really happening.”