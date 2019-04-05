Kung Fu Tea, the New York-based bubble tea shop, will be opening a new franchise in the South College Shopping Center, 2829 Johnston St., this summer.
Bubble tea, also called pearl milk tea or boba tea after the tapioca boba balls that rest at the bottom, is an chilled, fruity Asian beverage invented in Taiwan in the 1980s that has become popular in the United States. Franchisee Michael Nguyen said wanted to open Kung Fu Tea in Lafayette because it's not a well-known concept in Acadiana but could become popular once people try it.
"To the Asian community, we love it, and I'm sure it will catch on here, too," he said. "We focus on fruit teas and milk teas like a traditional tea shop, and you get to choose your level of sweetness from zero all the way to 100 percent sweetness."
Kung Fu Tea is an international chain with over 200 stores worldwide and is planning to open 300 more in 2019, Nguyen said. The 1,000-square-feet shop should open this summer and have six employees.