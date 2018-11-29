As leader of a multicultural church with a membership of about 1,800, Pastor Jay Miller of the Family Church is known for his humor and passion.
Miller, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, also serves as the president of Lafayette Christian Academy, one of the fastest-growing private schools in Acadiana with about 1,100 students.
Family Church bought up 100 acres of land near Interstate 10 and Moore Park, a softball park and multi-purpose facility owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government. The park had deteriorated and was unusable, and Miller reached out to Gerald Boudreaux, director of parks and recreation for Lafayette Consolidated Government, to discuss a partnership to upgrade the park.
Family Church assumed control of Moore Park almost two years ago agreed to renovate the existing fields, dugout, concession area and restroom facilities. LCG maintains ownership of Moore Field and the public will have access to its facilities.
