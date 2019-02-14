Hulin Health opened its seventh urgent care clinic in Louisiana on Wednesday when it opened in Marksville.

Hulin opened its first SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in central Louisiana and still plans to open others in Oakdale, Ville Platte and Bastrop. Located at 863 Tunica Drive East in Marksville, the clinic will be open seven days a week and treat patients of all ages with no appointment required.

“The team is extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve the people of Marksville," said Clayt Hulin, founder and CEO of Hulin Health. "Marksville has long been a location that we’ve had interest in, and things aligned recently to allow us entry into that market. We are confident that once the folks in Marksville get to know us, they will come to trust us.”

Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice and Opelousas.