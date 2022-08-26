Interior alterations
TOWER: 3142 NE Evangeline Thruway, Unit AA, description, Dish to install equipment on tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $30,000.
STORAGE: 2130 W. Willow St., description, new storage building and driveway; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $2.385 million.
OTHER: 603 Silverstone Road; description, title office for DSLD; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor, Manuel Commercial; $327,251.
OTHER: 2833 Verot School Road, description, minor repairs for Nature, Inc.; applicant, Nature, Inc.; contractor, Commercial Construction Co.; $35,000.
WAREHOUSE: 1227 NW Evangeline Thruway, description, add walls and door for Completeful; applicant and contractor, Reactive Renovations; $25,000.
RETAIL: 121 St. Nazaire Road, Suite A, Broussard, description, renovation of T-Mobile store; applicant, T-Mobile; contractor, Rick Shipman; $183,000.
OTHER: 4480 Johnston St., description, none given; applicant, Matt Abrams; contractor, Skeeter Properties & Construction; $370,000.
TOWER: 228 Landmark St., description, upgrade antenna on existing tower; applicant, Crown Castle USA; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $20,000.
New construction
None filed
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
207 Egret Road, Youngsville: Mar-Key Builders, $463,320.
900 Chevalier Blvd.: homeowner, $452,250.
211 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,410.
111 Sun Vista Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $265,320.
721 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.
723 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.
717 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.
719 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.
102 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $228,870.
104 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $232,560.
106 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.
105 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $235,260.
408 Capstone Crossing: Manuel Builders, $227,160.
115 Sun Vista Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $263,070.
107 Fillmore Way: Shivers Brothers Construction, $252,810.
203 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
202 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $187,380.
200 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $201,150.
304 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Empire Builders, $300,000.
306 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Empire Builders, $305,000.