Interior alterations

TOWER: 3142 NE Evangeline Thruway, Unit AA, description, Dish to install equipment on tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $30,000.

STORAGE: 2130 W. Willow St., description, new storage building and driveway; applicant, Basin LLC; contractor, Rosehill Construction; $2.385 million.

OTHER: 603 Silverstone Road; description, title office for DSLD; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor, Manuel Commercial; $327,251.

OTHER: 2833 Verot School Road, description, minor repairs for Nature, Inc.; applicant, Nature, Inc.; contractor, Commercial Construction Co.; $35,000.

WAREHOUSE: 1227 NW Evangeline Thruway, description, add walls and door for Completeful; applicant and contractor, Reactive Renovations; $25,000.

RETAIL: 121 St. Nazaire Road, Suite A, Broussard, description, renovation of T-Mobile store; applicant, T-Mobile; contractor, Rick Shipman; $183,000.

OTHER: 4480 Johnston St., description, none given; applicant, Matt Abrams; contractor, Skeeter Properties & Construction; $370,000.

TOWER: 228 Landmark St., description, upgrade antenna on existing tower; applicant, Crown Castle USA; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions, $20,000.

New construction

None filed

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

207 Egret Road, Youngsville: Mar-Key Builders, $463,320.

900 Chevalier Blvd.: homeowner, $452,250.

211 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,410.

111 Sun Vista Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $265,320.

721 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.

723 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.

717 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.

719 Patterson St.: Reliance Real Estate Group, $98,280.

102 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $228,870.

104 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $232,560.

106 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.

105 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $235,260.

408 Capstone Crossing: Manuel Builders, $227,160.

115 Sun Vista Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $263,070.

107 Fillmore Way: Shivers Brothers Construction, $252,810.

203 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

202 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $187,380.

200 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $201,150.

304 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Empire Builders, $300,000.

306 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Empire Builders, $305,000.

