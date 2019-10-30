The former Posado’s Café building in Lafayette sold for $2.05 million earlier this month to a Carencro company, court records show.
BJT Development bought the property at 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway on Oct. 18, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's office. The building was issued a $5,000 demolition permit by the city of Lafayette’s building department on Wednesday.
Posado’s closed abruptly in January 2018, according to earlier reports, after 20 years at that location. Employees were notified when they showed up for work on a Monday morning.