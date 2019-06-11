Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 251760, Smith, June 6, Caddo Pine Island, Big M Oil Co., 502' FSL & 2325' FWL OF SEC 1-T20N-R16W.

Natchitoches: 251759, ROM 33&4-11-10 H, June 6, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 352' FSL & 5502' FWL OF SEC 37-T11N-R10W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 440' FWL OF SEC 4-T10N-R10W.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

2232234
 Evangeline0132132
 Iberia36871
 Jefferson Davis15354
 Lafayette227 29
 St. Landry17879 
 St. Martin16869
St. Mary 178178
Vermilion 5135140 

Acadiana Business Today: Permit for controversial injection well in St. Landry Parish gets denied; Lafayette General Health announced new chief medical officer

