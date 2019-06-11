Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 251760, Smith, June 6, Caddo Pine Island, Big M Oil Co., 502' FSL & 2325' FWL OF SEC 1-T20N-R16W.
Natchitoches: 251759, ROM 33&4-11-10 H, June 6, Grogan, Indigo Minerals, 352' FSL & 5502' FWL OF SEC 37-T11N-R10W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 440' FWL OF SEC 4-T10N-R10W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|232
|234
|Evangeline
|0
|132
|132
|Iberia
|3
|68
|71
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|53
|54
|Lafayette
|2
|27
|29
|St. Landry
|1
|78
|79
|St. Martin
|1
|68
|69
|St. Mary
|0
|178
|178
|Vermilion
|5
|135
|140
