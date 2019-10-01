Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank will open a second Lafayette location later this year when it opens at 900 E. St. Mary Blvd.

The company, which also has a location at 4004 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and three others in Acadiana, announced this morning will renovate the space and plans to open it by the end of the year. The space has high visibility and traffic count in this area of the city officials said.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our presence in the Acadiana market by adding another branch in Lafayette," said Robert Lott, Investar's Acadiana market president. "We’re committed to the community and look forward to providing more convenience to our customers with this new location as well as the opportunity to add new customers.”

Said Jeff Blum, C&I banking president with Investar: “By adding this new location on East St. Mary, we expand our reach into the heart of Lafayette. We’ll be conveniently located to the Oil Center, Medical District, UL and downtown. The new branch will be fully staffed with highly experienced, local bankers. Also, our litigation finance team will be moving to this new location to be more centrally located to their clients.”

Investar Bank converted to a national bank charter in July and has acquired other banks in Louisiana and Texas in recent years. Along with locations in Mamou, Pine Prairie and Ville Platte, it has 24 locations across south Louisiana and Texas with plans to add more by the close of 2019.