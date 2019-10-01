Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank will open a second Lafayette location later this year when it opens at 900 E. St. Mary Blvd.
The company, which also has a location at 4004 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and three others in Acadiana, announced this morning will renovate the space and plans to open it by the end of the year. The space has high visibility and traffic count in this area of the city officials said.
“We are very pleased to be expanding our presence in the Acadiana market by adding another branch in Lafayette," said Robert Lott, Investar's Acadiana market president. "We’re committed to the community and look forward to providing more convenience to our customers with this new location as well as the opportunity to add new customers.”
Said Jeff Blum, C&I banking president with Investar: “By adding this new location on East St. Mary, we expand our reach into the heart of Lafayette. We’ll be conveniently located to the Oil Center, Medical District, UL and downtown. The new branch will be fully staffed with highly experienced, local bankers. Also, our litigation finance team will be moving to this new location to be more centrally located to their clients.”
Investar Bank converted to a national bank charter in July and has acquired other banks in Louisiana and Texas in recent years. Along with locations in Mamou, Pine Prairie and Ville Platte, it has 24 locations across south Louisiana and Texas with plans to add more by the close of 2019.
Acadiana Business Today: More than 150 food establishments cited for not labeling foreign shrimp and crawfish in Louisiana; Investar Bank to open second Lafayette location
Nearly a month into the Louisiana Department of Health's enforcement of a new shrimp and crawfish labeling law for food establishments, more t…
Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank will open a second Lafayette location later this year when it opens at 900 E. St. Mary Blvd.
A biennial report that measures the economic impact of the software industry across the U.S. found that Louisiana stood out for double-digit j…
The Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was recognized by Gov. John Bel Edwards for …
The Baton Rouge metro area gained 1,600 jobs over the past 12 months through August.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location