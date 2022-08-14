Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes.
The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
Delivery will start for customers in Lafayette Parish along with Acadia, Vermilion, St. Martin, Evangeline, St. Landry, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
The service will benefit local cattle producers by connecting them with consumers looking for local products and variety, Perrin said.
“The consumer wants to get closer to the farm to know where their beef comes from,” Billings said. “What better way than to create an online platform to bring local products to their front door. We are excited about this next phase of our business.”
Options include the Bold BBQ Box for grilling items, Louisiana Linked Box that will feature smoked sausage, boudin and andouille and the Slow-N-Low Box that will include gravy steaks and cuts meant to be cooked slow and low in a stove pot.
Both Coastal Plains Meat Co. and RoadRunner are veteran-owned businesses.