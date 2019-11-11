Missy Bienvenue, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, grew up in Lafayette and understands that she has lived a privileged life.
Yet now she works every day to provide under-resourced youth the same privileges she has always taken for granted: access to fun, safe and structured programming that open doors to successful lives.
Bienvenue spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana serves almost 5,000 kids annually at five facilities in Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Landry parishes. Its mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
While all children from six to eighteen years of age are welcome to participate, a majority of the kids come from single-parent, non-traditional households with challenging circumstances.
The club recently held its Great Futures Gala, which featured a musical performance by Tracy Lawrence and band. Other fundraisers include the annual Running of the Ducks, which netted $113,000 and featured 27,000 ducks going down the slide at Red’s Health Club; and the Golf for Great Futures and the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Auction in Abbeville.
