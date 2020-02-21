Mayor Chuck Robichaux of Rayne has been elected vice chairman of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority board of directors for 2020.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. was elected chairman. Other officers are Mayor Buz Craft of Vidalia, a second term as secretary/treasurer; and remaining operating committee members Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi of Morgan City and Mayor Jeff Hall of Alexandria.

LEPA is a joint-action agency made up of 17 member municipalities, each owning their own municipal electrical systems.

A.A. “Chard” Richard III, executive vice president and managing director at Alliant Employee Benefits in Baton Rouge, has been elected president of the board of directors for the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum.

Other new officers are Ruth Kennedy, health policy director at Southern Strategy Group in Baton Rouge, secretary/treasurer; Dr. Michael Fleming, retired from Fleming Advisors in Shreveport, immediate past-president; and Daniel Burke, director of corporate benefits at Turner Industries in Baton Rouge, member at large.

New to the board from the local area is Tom Sawyer, founder of Sawyer & Associates in Baton Rouge. Returning board members from the area are Dr. Chuck Burnell, chief medical officer at Acadian Companies in Lafayette; Wes Hataway, legal and policy director for the Louisiana Nursing Home Association in Baton Rouge; and Cheryl Tolbert, chief executive officer at Louisiana Business Group on Health in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Travel Association announced winners of its Louey Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry. Winners from the area are Attraction of Year to Gator Chateau, Jennings; Tourism Campaign of the Year, budget of $30,000 and above, to New Orleans at World Pride – Communify and New Orleans Tourism; Festival/Event of the Year to Rougarou Fest in Houma; Accommodation of the Year/Full-Service Lodging to Windsor Court Hotel, New Orleans; Accommodation of the Year/Limited-Service Lodging to Hotel Cazan, Mamou; Accommodation of the Year/Bed & Breakfast to Bienvenue Mon Ami Bed & Breakfast, Amite City; Community Partnership of the Year to 2019 Destination Downtown – Hammond; and Legislative Travel Champions Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, and Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.