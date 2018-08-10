Helicopter transportation company PHI Inc. in Lafayette on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its second quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million a year ago.
The company noted that its year-ago loss included a non-recurring, after-tax credit of $6.3 million.
The company said its oil and gas segment had a $1.8 million second-quarter loss compared to a $600,000 loss a year ago after recording an $8.9 million non-recurring credit for the cancellation of a warranty program on some of its medium aircraft.
PHI's air medical segment had a profit of $7.1 million, compared to $13.6 million a year ago, and its technical services segment a $900,000 profit, compared to $300,000 a year ago. Air medical's $6.5 million decrease in profit is primarily attributable to increased employee compensation costs and higher variable aircraft costs due to increased flight volume.
Second-quarter revenue totaled $169.2 million, compared to $146.4 million a year ago, much of it attributed to revenue from its newly-acquired HNZ offshore business and secondarily from an increase in revenue from its traditional oil and gas operations.
Chairman and CEO Al Gonsoulin said recent trends in the oil and gas industry indicate PHI's oil and gas segment is at an inflection point for an upturn in demand for aviation services.