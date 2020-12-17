Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will open a Lafayette location as its third in Louisiana.
The franchise is a new concept but is quickly growing in mid-sized markets across the country. The restaurant features grilled beef hot dogs made to order with up 20 toppings available along with hot and mild sausages, bratwurst, barbecue dishes and over two dozen local craft beers, according to a Thursday announcement.
Corey and Felicia Hebert are the franchisees for the Lafayette location and will do a new construction for the restaurant. A location was not disclosed.
Crave, which also operates food trucks, is located in 12 states and has plans to have over 100 locations in the next three years, including a Baton Rouge location at 630 Arlington Creek Center. It also plans operate more than 20 trucks.