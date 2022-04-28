Freddy’s Frozen Custard, which has two locations in Lafayette and three in the Baton Rouge area, will open 64 new locations in six states, including Louisiana.
The company that acquired the fast-casual restaurant concept last year, Thompson Capital Partners of St. Louis, announced significant franchise development success in the first quarter, including six multi-unit agreements that will put locations in others states, including Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois and California.
Franchisee AOM, which owns Walk On’s locations in Louisiana, will add nine Freddy’s locations in Lake Charles, Ruston, West Monroe and Houma as well as Beaumont and Port Arthur in Texas, one report indicated.
A separate franchisee announced last year it would add locations in Shreveport, Bossier City and Alexandria.
The news comes after 11 new locations opened in the first quarter with 50 scheduled for this year, part of the company’s goal of double its location total by 2026.