It was this time of year in the early 1990s. I’d just moved to Lafayette, and folks would tell me not to miss Grant Street Dancehall’s “Please Come Home for Christmas” annual fete.
It seemed to be anchored by BeauSoleil and served as a reunion for the band that had been on the road all year with locals who liked good music and good times, as well as former locals in town for the holidays.
Man, I saw miles of smiles and hugs and kisses and people catching up and dancing. Just a whole lot of warm regarding going on. The cold enough sweater-weather for those waiting on the dancehall’s porch was easily warmed by the vibe threaded in Christmas colors and neighborly cheer.
Sure do miss those magic nights.
With that in mind, about a week or so ago I put Nat King Cole’s “Christmas Song” LP on the turntable.
It leads with the title track and Cole’s voice delivered memories and ghosts of Christmases past directly to my ears and heart. It immediately brought me back to my snowy Clarksburg, West Virginia hometown – a scene captured forever in black and white photos – and my dad singing along… “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…”
Thus inspired, I’ve decided to try and play every seasonal sound I have, which consists of 17 CDs and five old record albums during the holidays.
It’s not a large collection, but even then, I’ve played them rather sparingly and in limited rotation over the years during the holidays. So I guess I don’t know what a chunk of my Christmas music collection even sounds like.
Generally speaking, Michael Doucet's "Christmas Bayou," "Festival of Lights," a Hanukkah holiday disc with an old Raccoon Records connection, and Squirrel Nut Zippers' "Christmas Caravan," got plenty of airtime over the years.
More recently, Sweet Cecilia’s “Sweet Christmas,” a six-song CD, edged its way in as a favorite, and the delight when people hear it for the first time is something to behold.
Other stuff I’ve regularly listened to is compilations and genre specific like “Santa Claus Wants Some Zydeco,” “Merry Cajun Christmas,” “Swamp Gold Merry Christmas Wishes to All” and “Santa Swings.”
And sometimes I’ll cherry pick songs, like Rickie Lee Jones’ “O Holy Night,” from the Chieftains’ “Bells of Dublin,” and The Temptations doing “Silent Night” on their “Give Love at Christmas” CD.
Then there’s Elvis’ “White Christmas” with the king’s image looking over his shoulder superimposed over a snowed-in Graceland.
It’s a Presley classic that sounded a bit dated when I played it this time around. It seemed to me that more than a few songs sounded like Elvis trying to imitate an Elvis impersonator singing Christmas songs by Elvis.
Anyway, for the first time that I can remember, I also played a bootlegged (but, of course) version of Bob Dylan’s “Christmas in the Heart” the other night. It’s good and what you’d unexpectedly expect from Bob once you hear it.
Another CD to hit my airwaves was “Merry Christmas from the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, 2011.” I guess I’ve had it since at least 2011 but never played it. It made me wonder how long the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame had been doing the Christmas album thing.
Some of my new favorites featured are Leadbelly’s “On A Christmas Day,” L’Angelus beautifully doing “What Child is This,” Fats Domino’s “Frosty the Snowman,” Hadley Castille, “O Come All Ye Faithful,” Jo-El Sonnier’s “Jingle Bell Rock,” and Dr. John performing “Silent Night.”
Benny Grunch’s, “Santa Put the Hurt on You” is nothing short of New Orleans’ sensibilities rollicking around a Christmas tree with a wink and a nod.
I guess I’m going to have to give Spike Lee’s “Let’s Sing a Song of Christmas” another go. The first time missed the mark.
With the exception of “A Reggae Christmas” that I’ve had since 1984, and of course Cole’s record, Christmas vinyl doesn’t get too much attention. A collection of Ray Charles’ hits containing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” does get played — and without controversy.
In my effort to try to face all of the Christmas music I have, after a few days and nights, it appears I’ll have to try harder.
Over the weekend, after an hour or so of nothing but Christmas music, a friend semi-apologetically requested a break from it all.
Not a problem: I already had a Paul Simon Collection CD in rotation because my head pleaded the same earlier in the day.