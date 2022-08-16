Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements.
The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish.
Cargill has operated the facility since 1971. The plant produces food, water conditioning and salt products for a variety of industries.
The state is providing Cargill with a competitive incentive package that includes a $200,000 award from the Retention and Modernization program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.