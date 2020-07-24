The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce has named to its board of directors Morgan M. Boggs, student liaison, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Nanette Lavergne, News 15; Nancy Roy, Southwest Louisiana Community College; and Emily Shute, Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The nonprofit organization works to build relationships and generate constructive ideas, thoughts and solutions to impact business in the region by giving a collective voice to women in the Lafayette economy, leveraging their influence with access to innovation and opportunity.

Wes Gautreaux has been named to the new position of managing director at Summit Financial Wealth Advisors.

Gautreaux has experience in corporate finance and business management, primarily in the energy sector. He previously served in management and ownership roles at companies, including Broad Point Energy and Frac-Chem in Lafayette, and leadership positions at companies owned by multinational corporations, including Koch Industries. The Acadiana native received his bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU and MBA from Tulane University. Founded in 2003 in Lafayette, Summit has offices in Shreveport, Monroe and Ruston and provides wealth management services to clients in the Gulf South region.