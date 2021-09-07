More downtown Lafayette apartments are in the pipeline as a developer has begun converting the former mail processing building on Cypress Street into five units.

Architect Dillon Van Way with DVW Properties will convert the 5,000-square-foot former DMS Mail Management building at 136 E. Cypress St. into five apartments that could be available for tenants by February.

The project, to be called Cypress Flats, is another residential project slated for downtown, which had 54 units open last year and has at least another 145 planned with a second phase of Vermilion Lofts with possibly 40 units announced last year.

Cypress Flats will feature two one-bedroom, one-bath units with three tw0-bed, two-bath units, Van Way said. Much like the Old Federal Courthouse project, it will be ideal for students or young professionals amid a growing demand for downtown housing.

Downtown Lafayette Authority officials have a goal of 500 units by the year 2025. The Seven 16 skyscraper project could also feature condominiums.

“At the end of the day it’s a new market,” Van Way said. “Everybody has been calling for it. I believe the market is there, but it’s still untested. I don’t know if there’s enough people working downtown – young professionals – that could support it. The backup is we’re close enough to the university that it could be great for students, too.”

The building, which Van Way bought in April, was built in 1948 and initially housed the Dalferes Cigar and Tobacco Co. before it sold to DMS in 1996 for $75,000, land records show.

The vacant building was an opportunity for Van Way, who graduated from LSU in 2016 and has done home construction projects along St. Antoine Street in north Lafayette area of Fightinville. Those projects have been successful, he said.

“I’m at the point in my career where I’d do anything from a doghouse to a skyscraper — just try not to starve to death in between,” he said. “I wasn’t going out of my way to be downtown, but I am aware big things are happening. I’m always looking for opportunities really anywhere.”