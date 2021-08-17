The City Council in Opelousas officially enacted the downtown master plan for the city’s downtown area.

Developed with community input along with the Center for Planning Excellence over the past two years, the master plan addresses housing, economic diversification, public safety, and parks and recreation. The 134-page document gives a bold vision for the downtown, including the creation five sub-districts with the city’s downtown development district, each with its own objective.

“The master plan builds on the momentum we are already seeing in our community,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said. “We are one of Louisiana’s most historic towns and have witnessed how downtowns like ours can be transformed with good planning and strong partnerships. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Opelousas regains its rightful place among the top downtown areas in not only our region, but the entire state and southern U.S. We stand on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”

The plan creates a cross-shaped downtown district, spanning along Landry and Vine streets running east and west and Main and Union running north and south, establishing those streets as multi-modal corridors and touching I-49. Subdistricts include the downtown mixed-use core, innovation, neighborhood and community services, highway commercial and commercial corridor.

Those areas capitalize on the city’s key location at the intersection of U.S. 190 and I-49, the area around T.H. Harris Community College and the vacant historic buildings downtown. Grants and other funding can help lure investors into the downtown and those subdistricts.

“This adoption by the city council is important because it makes it not just our plan but a plan for the city of Opelousas as well,” ODDD chair Lena Charles said. “It is recognition of the fact that we are serious about revitalization and provides the guide needed to move forward with a unified vision.”